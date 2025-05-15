Former RCB Seamer Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Virat Kohli Following Test Retirement In Unique Manner

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has paid tribute to Virat Kohli in a unique way as the top-order batter bid adieu to Test cricket after playing it for 14 years.

Virat Kohli is considered Mohammed Siraj's closest friend. Not only in Team India, but the two star cricketers also shared the dressing room in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru until Siraj was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Mohammed Siraj Pays Tribute To Virat Kohli

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj changed his official Instagram handle's profile picture, updating it with a heartwarming picture of Kohli. In the new profile picture, Siraj is seen hugging Kohli during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025 against Australia.

Earlier on Monday, May 14th, Siraj penned down an emotional note for Virat Kohli after the 36-year-old hung up his boots in the long format. The Indian pacer congratulated Kohli for having a wonderful Test career and said that his legacy will stay forever.

"Congratulations on this wonderful career you had in test cricket. Your legacy will stay forever. You have inspired generations of cricketers like me and will continue to do so with your achievements and how you have carried yourself bhaiya. Dressing room won’t be the same without you. Thank you for always backing me and motivating me to do well. Wish you the best. King @virat.kohli Bhaiya," Siraj wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. On Monday, May 12th, Virat Kohli bid farewell to the red-ball, saying that it has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

Virat Kohli's Stats In Tests