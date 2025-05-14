Michael Vaughan 'Gutted' Following Virat Kohli's Test Retirement, Feels No Cricketer Has Done More For Red-Ball Cricket Than The 36-Year-Old

Star India batter Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world on Monday, May 12th, by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old was the flag-bearer of the long-format in his 14 years, and his retirement has stunned sports lovers.

The legendary batter took to his official Instagram to announce his retirement from red-ball cricket and said that the long-format has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

Michael Vaughan Reacts To Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket

Following Virat Kohli's retirement, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan opened up on the 36-year-old's retirement from red-ball cricket. In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan said that he is disappointed with Kohli bidding adieu to Test cricket. The former England cricketer added that he is gutted that the top-order batter won't be playing during India's upcoming Test series against England.

"There are not too many Test retirements where I am left genuinely disappointed that I won't watch a cricketer play again. But I'm gutted we won't see Virat Kohli in England this summer or in whites anymore," Vaughan wrote.

Virat Kohli also received a big praise from Vaughan for being the only cricketer who has done more for Test cricket.

"I'm shocked that he's retiring now, and I'm also quite sad about it. In my time involved in the game, stretching back more than 30 years, I don't believe there is any individual who has done more for the Test format than Virat," he added.

Team India To Take On England In Five-Match Test Series

Virat Kohli's retirement will definitely cause a headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as only a few days are left for Team India's tour of England, where they will be taking on the Three Lions for a five-match Test series.