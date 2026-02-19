Babar Azam Demoted as Part of Pakistan's Experimentation Ahead of T20 WC Super 8? Shadab Khan Reveals Truth

T20 WC Super 8: It was surprising to see veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam not walking out to bat after the side lost two wickets. In fact, he did not even come in at No. 5 or 6 - so, what was the case? Fans went into speculatory mode trying to figure out the though-process behind the move. While it was being believed that Babar was demoted as Pakistan wanted to experiment ahead of the Super 8, but that apparently is not the case.

‘Messages are clear for every player’

Pakistan's Shadab Khan has quashed the ‘experimentation’ claim when asked if that was the case. He said everyone has been assigned specific roles as the upcoming matches would be tougher.

"Do you really think Pakistan experiments that much? I don't think so. Our messages are very clear. If you're talking about Babar not being called to bat, he knows exactly when his role comes into play," he said.

"The messages are clear for every player. The team changes according to conditions, and that's what is happening," Shadab added.

Babar's style of batsmanship has come under the scanner as most reckon T20 cricket has become very aggressive and there is no place for consolidators. There is no doubt Babar needs runs to get his confidence back.

