Updated 19 February 2026 at 10:06 IST
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Lie Exposed; Ex-ACC CEO Ashraful Haque Makes Shocking Claim
T20 World Cup: The Bangladesh government had said that it was the players who refused to play in India and hence the boycott happened, but now, a totally different version has come out in the open.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup: It was unfortunate to see Bangladesh boycott the ongoing T20 World Cup in India due to security reasons. While the government of Bangladesh consistently claimed that it was the players who did not want to travel to India, it is now understood that the case was something totally different. As per former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO Ashraful Haque the call was taken by the government and the players were not even consulted. He also went on to expose sports advisor's Asif Nazrul's blatant lie. He also claimed that the players wanted to travel to India for the marquee event.
‘Nazrul took a 180-degree turn’
“Asif Nazrul took a 180-degree turn and said that the players and the team that took the decision. Two days later, again he took a 180-degree turn and said that it was the government’s decision, because the players put pressure on him and said that we did not say such things. I know for a fact that the players always wanted to go play there. The players weren’t asked about it,” Haque said while speaking on RevSports.
Advertisement
What's Next For BCB?
In order to divert public attention, Bangladesh's newly-appointed state minister for sports, Aminul Haque, has hinted that veteran cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza could return to action once charges against them are dropped. It is understood that the idea is to fast-track them back into the national set-up. It is also reported that Aminul is focused on building a good relation with India as they realise that is important for their survival.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 19 February 2026 at 10:02 IST