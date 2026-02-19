Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Lie Exposed; Ex-ACC CEO Ashraful Haque Makes Shocking Claim

T20 World Cup: It was unfortunate to see Bangladesh boycott the ongoing T20 World Cup in India due to security reasons. While the government of Bangladesh consistently claimed that it was the players who did not want to travel to India, it is now understood that the case was something totally different. As per former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO Ashraful Haque the call was taken by the government and the players were not even consulted. He also went on to expose sports advisor's Asif Nazrul's blatant lie. He also claimed that the players wanted to travel to India for the marquee event.

‘Nazrul took a 180-degree turn’

“Asif Nazrul took a 180-degree turn and said that the players and the team that took the decision. Two days later, again he took a 180-degree turn and said that it was the government’s decision, because the players put pressure on him and said that we did not say such things. I know for a fact that the players always wanted to go play there. The players weren’t asked about it,” Haque said while speaking on RevSports.

What's Next For BCB?