Irfan Pathan Trolls Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan Over His T20 WC Century vs Namibia: 'Kamaal Hai'

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan hit a century against Namibia on Wednesday. He remained unbeaten on 100* off 58 balls. His knock was laced with four sixes and 11 boundaries, yet his intent is being questioned. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has questioned the intent of Farhan.

Pointing at how Farhan was looking to pick up a single off a fullish ball from Gerhard Erasmus to get to the milestone in the final over, Pathan said it is ‘unbelievable’. Pathan also spoke about how he left the final ball.

‘You leave the last ball’

"He definitely has scored a century, but taking a single? Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You would be happy that you have scored a century and that Pakistan have reached 199," Irfan said on-air.

"But in the last over, you play a defensive shot, then you leave the last ball. Kamaal hai," Irfan added.

Despite his intent, Pakistan went on to win the match by 102 runs and seal their spot in the Super 8. Farhan also went on to bag the player of the match. At the post-match presentation, Farhan admitted that it was not the easiest of wickets to bat on. He also said that playing domestic cricket consistently has helped him develop his game.

"I don't miss a match in domestic cricket and doing well in domestic cricket for the last 4 odd years helped me. It’s the result of consistent hard work in domestic cricket back home in Pakistan. The pitch wasn't easy to bat on initially but after a few hits I played my natural game," he said at the post-match presentation.