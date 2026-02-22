Babar Azam 'Khel Kyun Raha Hai?' Ex-Pakistan Star Questions Head Coach Mike Hesson Over Spot

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's veteran cricketer Babar Azam has not been amongst the runs and is now facing the heat. Why is Babar Azam even in Pakistan's playing XI is now what is being asked. Not just fans, even a former Pakistan cricketer questioned coach Mike Hesson over why is Babar even in the eleven in the first place. In Pakistan's must-win game against Namibia, Babar was demoted in the batting order and that caught the eyeballs.

After the game against Namibia, Hesson said that Babar does not have a good strike rate and that was the reason behind his demotion in that game. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez has asked a very pertinent question. He has asked why is Babar even in the side.

‘Toh wo khel kyun raha hai?’

"He (Hesson) made a statement on Babar Azam that I didn't understand," Hafeez said on the show Game On Hai.

"He said neither he's a powerplay batter because his strike rate is 100. I read this statement 15 times, but I didn't understand, which is why I am asking you, because you are like an elder brother, maybe you'll understand. He said that Babar can't bat in the first six overs, because his strike-rate is quite low; he gave that stat, nor could he bat after the 10th over. Toh wo khel kyun raha hai? (Why is he playing?) he added.

