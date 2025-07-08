Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped? Star Pakistan Trio Not Included in T20I Squad For Bangladesh Series

Updated 8 July 2025 at 14:17 IST

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped? Star Pakistan Trio Not Included in T20I Squad For Bangladesh Series

Cricket in Pakistan is truly going through a transition, where star cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have been dropped from the T20I squad for the Bangladesh tour.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Shaheen Afridi (L), Babar Azam (C), Mohammed Rizwan (R)
Shaheen Afridi (L), Babar Azam (C), Mohammed Rizwan (R) | Image: AP

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: After whitewashing Bangladesh comprehensively in the three-match ODI series, the Men in Green now them on in the T20I format. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, all of which will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. It was a massive surprise to see the names of Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi missing from the squad. The trio are the most-experienced players from Pakistan. 

ALSO READ: Pant Attends Wimbledon in Dapper Outfit Before 3rd Test; Pic Goes Viral

Apart from these three big stars, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are also not there. Both the cricketers have been ruled out due to injuries. 

Have Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Been Dropped? 

It cannot be confirmed if the trio has been dropped as the board has not given any clarity apart from announcing the squad. It is also not clear if injuries have kept them away. 

Salman Agha is set to lead the side in Dhaka. 

Having clean-swept Bangladesh in the ODIs, Pakistan cricket team would be high-on-confidence despite missing their big stars. It would be a good opportunity for the new faces to come good and make a mark for themselves. 

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival
20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 
22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 

ALSO READ: When Lara Predicted Who Can Break His WR 400. He Backed an Indian Star

Pakistan T20I Squad vs Bangladesh:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Published 8 July 2025 at 14:12 IST