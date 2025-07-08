Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped? Star Pakistan Trio Not Included in T20I Squad For Bangladesh Series

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: After whitewashing Bangladesh comprehensively in the three-match ODI series, the Men in Green now them on in the T20I format. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, all of which will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. It was a massive surprise to see the names of Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi missing from the squad. The trio are the most-experienced players from Pakistan.

Apart from these three big stars, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are also not there. Both the cricketers have been ruled out due to injuries.

Have Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen Been Dropped?

It cannot be confirmed if the trio has been dropped as the board has not given any clarity apart from announcing the squad. It is also not clear if injuries have kept them away.

Salman Agha is set to lead the side in Dhaka.

Having clean-swept Bangladesh in the ODIs, Pakistan cricket team would be high-on-confidence despite missing their big stars. It would be a good opportunity for the new faces to come good and make a mark for themselves.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pakistan T20I Squad vs Bangladesh: