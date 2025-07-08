Not Just Virat Kohli; Rishabh Pant Also Attends Wimbledon in Dapper Outfit Ahead of Lord's Test - VIRAL PIC

England vs India: With the second Test done and dusted, the focus is on Wimbledon ahead of the Lord's Test. Virat Kohli, who is almost a regular at SW19, was spotted with his wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli's presence at SW19 created a massive buzz. And now, Rishabh Pant has been spotted at the venue. Pant, who is on national duty with the cricket team, is in London for the upcoming Test.

In between Tests, he found time and went to the Wimbledon - dressed smartly. Pant was truly looking classy in his striped suit and a tie. What seemed to strike out was his spectacles.

Pant Ups Style Quotient

Pant in Purple Patch

Since being appointed as the vice-captain of the Test side, Pant has not put a foot wrong. He has been dominating proceedings in England and has emerged as the biggest threat for the hosts. He has already hit three centuries in four outings. He is truly having a series to remember. Pant would be expected to come up with the goods at Lord's as well. After losing at Leeds, India squared it up at Birmingham and that sets up for a mouthwatering clash in London.

Team India would obviously be strengthened by the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He was not part of the XI at Birmingham due to his workload issues. With him coming back in the XI, it would be interesting to see who misses out. In all probability, Prasidh Krishna, who did not have a good Test at Birmingham may make way for Bumrah.