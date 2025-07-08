Yashasvi Jaiswal or Harry Brook; When Brian Lara Predicted Players Who Could Break His World Record 400 Amid Wiaan Mulder's Heroics

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Test history. He scored 400 way back in 2004 against England in a Test at St. Johns. For 21 years, crickters have come close to that number, but have not gone past it. In fact, on Monday South Africa's Wiaan Mulder came perilously close to edging Lara's long-held record.

He also had time on his side to get past it, but he did not. Later on, he went on to admit that he did not want to go past the legend out of sheer respect. Mulder remained unbeaten on 367*.

Amid this, former England captain Michael Atherton recalled having spoken to Lara on the eve of his first record-breaking knock, the 375. Atherton recalled Lara had mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal or Harry Brook could be the ones.

‘He mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal’

"I spoke to Brian Lara on the eve of his first record breaking innings, his 375, and I said do you expect somebody to break it? He said somebody will definitely break it because of the pace at which the modern player scores. I asked who is more likely to do it? He mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harry Brook, he thought perhaps they were likely to have a crack at it," Atherton said on the Sky Sports Podcast.

Was it Right Not to go For The WR?