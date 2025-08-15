Babar Azam, Mohmmed Rizwan Reportedly Won't Find a Spot in Pakistan's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan were expected to do well against West Indies, but unfortunately - they failed. Now, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, it seems like their chances of making a T20 return has also taken a hit. There were talks that the selectors would opt for the experience of Babar and Rizwan for the Asia Cup, but that may not happen now.

No Babar, Rizwan

Multiple reports claim that the two senior pros will not be picked for the Asia Cup 2025 after their poor show with the bat in West Indies. Earlier, Babar and Rizwan were dropped for the T20 series against New Zealand and vacant spots were rewarded several domestic performers. Pakistan is yet to announce their squad and it would be interesting if the two stalwarts are there or not.

Asia Cup 2025

The much-awaited tournament is set to start from September 9. This with be the 17th edition of the Asia Cup and it will feature eight teams split into two groups. The best two teams from each group will further go around to the next stage of the Super 4 stage, leading up to the final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

This 17th edition of the Asia Cup will showcase a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, ensuring a captivating viewing experience for audiences worldwide. India will start as the defending champions and would be one of the hot contenders as well. India take on Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.