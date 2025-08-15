'Is Virat Kohli Aggressive? No. I Think he is Obsessed...': Sreesanth

For over a decade and a half, Virat Kohli's aggression has made cricket a more entertaining game. But while some claim that his aggression was cool, others did not like the brash Kohli. Eventually, Kohli is a champions cricketer and the majority will agree with that. Former India cricketer Sreesanth, who has seen Kohli from close quarters and was a part of the 2011 WC-winning squad with him, opened up about his aggression.

‘Is Virat Kohli aggressive? No. I think he is obsessed’

"Nothing (on whether he would change anything). What others call aggression, I call it passion. Is Virat Kohli aggressive? No. I think he is obsessed. Virat's aggression, people say, is a lot. I would say if he reduces that aggression, he won't be the same player," said Sreesanth when host Padamjit Sherawat asked him if he would like to change anything about Kohli.

Kohli, who is regarded as the best of the generation, announced his shock Test retirement recently ahead of the England tour.

Kohli's Lofty Feats

The Delhi-born is the fastest to 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000, 12000, 13000 and 14000 runs in ODI cricket. And in ODIs, he breached the 14,000-run mark in merely 287 outings. Surely, this is something which will not be broken soon in times where T20I cricket dominates. In fact, his 43 out of 51 centuries in ODIs have come in winning causes for India and that keeps him ahead of even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this aspect, whose 33 tons won the matches for the country.