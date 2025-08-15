Gautam Gambhir Does a Virat Kohli Ahead of Asia Cup 2025; Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Take Blessings | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: With less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025, India head coach Gautam Gambhir did something which is straight out of the Virat Kohli manual. Gambhir paid a visit to the holy Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to take blessings of the almighty ahead of the continental event. He was there at the temple in Ujjain with his family. Gambhir revealed that it was the third time he visited the temple.

‘Baba has called me once again’

"This is the third time I’ve had the chance to meet Baba. Baba has called me once again this time with my family. May the Lord's blessings stay on the entire country with happiness, and continue showering his blessings on the nation. What could be better than this? Today, on the 15th of August, we celebrate our freedom. And if Baba’s blessings remain upon the country, the nation will surely move forward."

What's Next For Gambhir?

After drawing the five-match Test series in England, Gambhir would get ready for the Asia Cup 2025 challenge. Gambhir's guidance was instrumental in helping India level the series against England. He was also in charge of the side when it won the Champions Trophy in Dubai.