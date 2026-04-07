Babar Azam's Revenge Complete? Fans React After Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan Denies Steve Smith Single in PSL Game

PSL 2026: History seemed to have repeated itself when Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan denied Steve Smith an easy single during a PSL game and now fans reckon the former took Babar Azam's revenge. The incident took place during a PSL 2026 game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. During the game, Smith hit the ball and took off for a single only to decide against it when he saw non-striker Sahibzada Farhan denying it.

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The moment brought back memories of what Smith had done to Babar Azam during the Big Bash League earlier in the year.

Deja Vu Moment

Back in January 2026, while playing for the Sydney Sixers, when Babar had called for a single during the 'Power Surge' phase, Smith denied it as he reckoned he could farm the strike. Babar was angry when he was denied the single. Babar was on 47 off 38 when the incident took place. Smith's ploy paid off as he hammered 32 runs in the next over, setting a new BBL record for the most expensive over. After the 32-run over when Babar was back on strike, he was dismissed immediately. Later both Smith and Babar made peace with it.

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Smith and Farhan have been in ominous form in the ongoing PSL 2026 season. The Sultans have been winning games and the two players have played a big role in it. The Sultans would hope they can carry on their purple patch as that would help the franchise do well in the league.