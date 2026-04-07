'Mohammed Rizwan is Legend of The Game': Rawalpindiz Coach Justin Kemp Shamelessly Defends Captain After Another Loss in PSL 2026

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz captain Mohammed Rizwan faced backlash after another defeat in the ongoing PSL 2026 season. But while Rizwan was facing backlash from all quarters, he found support from his coach Justin Kemp. As per Kemp, Rizwan is a legend and he is confident he would fire in the upcoming games. He also claimed that he is happy with Rizwan despite registering their fourth loss in as many games.

Rizwan's Bizarre Dismissal

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Rizwan was unnecessarily trolled by commentators during a PSL match. During the PSL match between Multan Sultans and Rawalpindiz, Rizwan was compared to a 'bus stand' driver by the commentators after he perished for 19 off 13 balls. The broadcasters made the comparison after he was caught on stump mic saying, "Chalo, Chalo." The incident took place in the sixth over off the match when Rizwan was trapped in front and he was given out. Rizwan took the DRS The clip surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

"Hopefully the luck changes in Karachi and the conditions will change, also our planning will change. It happens in franchise cricket - if you make a change, you need to make 2-3 changes. Have to look at the foreigners as well and also you have to play the Emerging players. We try and go with a balanced side. The toss has not gone in favor in the last 3-4 matches, early on the ball is gripping. That's why there's a margin of 10-20 runs and the results have not gone our way," Rizwan said after the seven-wicket loss.

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Multan Sultans are currently top of the points table with four wins in five games. Pindiz take on Quetta Gladiators in their next match on April 10.