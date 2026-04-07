Shreyas Iyer Intentionally Stepped Onto KKR Projection? Fans' Bizarre Claim After Rain Washes Out IPL 2026 Game in Kolkata vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: A few seasons back Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title and hence the current Punjab captain stepping onto the KKR projection caught the attention. Of course, Iyer did not do it on purpose, but fans reacted to his action. It is strange to see KKR supporters are currently engaging in a smear campaign against their 2024 IPL winning captain.

Iyer was on the ground having a look at it after rain intervened and stopped play. The picture surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. While most fans believe Iyer did it on purpose, it is not really fair to make such claims. Here are some of the fan reactions.

‘Iyer Knows How to Treat Toxic Ex'

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Is it Actually a Big Deal?

First and foremost, it should not be made a big issue as it is a cricket field; and while fielding, every player runs over the banners, so what is the big deal? If one really thinks this to be a serious issue, then the banners simply should not be placed on the field in the first place. It could also be a case where the KKR fans may be feeling jealous that Iyer is doing well as the captain of PBKS.

Following the result where Punjab had to share points after rain stopped play, the Iyer-led side would feel let down as they were in a commanding position in the game. KKR were reeling at 25 for two in 3.4 overs when rain intervened.