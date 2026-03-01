Babar Azam, Salman Agha to be Sacked? PCB's Mohsin Naqvi 'Unhappy' After Pakistan's Humiliating Exit From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Pakistan was knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup despite their narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. Pakistan was behind in the Net Run Rate scenario in comparison with New Zealand and hence could not make the final four.

Babar, Agha to be Axed?

Following the premature exit from the tournament, it is understood that Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is ‘unhappy’ and that a few players could face the axe going ahead. It is reported that Babar Azam, Salman Agha and Usman Khan could be axed and then they would look to have a new captain in place. It is also understood that Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are being looked at as the frontrunners to replace Agha. Naqvi is apparently going to have discussions with Pakistan coach Mike Hesson and his staff over the next few days trying to figure out the reasons for the loss and the way ahead.

The report claims that Hesson has already asked Naqvi to invest in young players and get rid of the older cricketers.

Pakistan's Horror Show

The Men in Green got their campaign off to a winning start by edging the Netherlands narrowly, then they got the better of USA and Namibia in the group stage, qualifying for the Super 8 as runners-up after a defeat to India.

But their Super 8 campaign did not start well as their game against New Zealand was washed out. That was followed by a narrow loss to England. Despite beating Sri Lanka in their final game, Pakistan were unable to significantly boost their net run rate and bowed out of the tournament.