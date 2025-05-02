Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Face Account Limitations in India, PAK Stars' Instagram Profile Restricted After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam valley, famed Pakistan cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi's Instagram accounts have been restricted from viewing in India.

Pakistan Cricketers' Social Media Presence Banned In India

The Government of India has continued their action over notable Pakistan entities, as they have restricted their social media presence in the country.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the central government is on high alert as diplomatic ties with Pakistan slump into a new low. The terrorist attack at Pahalgam affected multiple lives, with non-Muslims being the primary targets. Amid the crackdown, accounts of the cricketers of the Pakistan National Cricket Team have also been affected. The action was taken after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leaving numerous innocent people dead and leaving several injured.

As per reports, the social media accounts of Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been restricted from viewing in India. The Instagram profiles of the aforementioned cricketers have been barred from viewing in India.

The social media users who are trying to see their profile are witnessing a message which states, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Image: Screenshot/Instagram

Shahid Afridi's YouTube Channel Also Affected Amid Crackdown

After the Pahalgam Terrorist attack, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi fired off degrading remarks over the incident, sparking outrage among the cricket fans.

As a result, Shikhar Dhawan hit back at the former cricket to remind him that India had won in Kargil and also urged him to not make any misleading comments. The former Indian cricketer also expressed pride over the Indian Army.

"Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!" Dhawan tweeted on 'X'

Image: Screenshot | X/@SDhawan25