'Got Some Match-Winning Players': CSK Not Worried Despite Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Ahead Of Clash Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings have had one of their worst seasons in the Indian Premier League in 2025 as five time champions are so far the only team to have been eliminated from the tournament. Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League have only four points next to their name with only two wins. CSK in the 10 matches that they have played lost eight of those matches and are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 3rd May 2025. Ahead of the match, batting coach Mike Hussey assured that the team had not gone into panic mode and were not worried despite being eliminated.

Mike Hussey On CSK Needing To ‘Tidy Up On A Few Areas’

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said that the Chennai based franchise had not gone into panic mode despite being the first ones to be eliminated from IPL 2025. Hussey stated that CSK was not far behind in comparison to other teams but only needed to tidy up a few areas.

"We're certainly not going to panic and throw everything out just because it hasn't gone well this year but we definitely need to tidy up on a few areas," said CSK batting coach Mike Hussey.

“I know we're sitting at the bottom of the table and we haven't won many games. But I actually don't think we're too far away. We have got some match winning players in that line-up. We can definitely compete with any team in the competition,” said Mike Hussey as he showed confidence in his franchise.

RCB Looking To Confirm IPL 2025 Playoffs Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be welcoming Chennai Super Kings to their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB currently have 14 points next to their name and with a win against CSK, they will have a total of 16 points which will confirm their spot in the playoffs.