Babar Azam Told to have ‘honest’ Convo With Pakistan Coach: 'Little Bit Behind'

Pak vs Eng: Veteran Babar Azam has been woefully out-of-form and has been facing criticism. With question marks over his spot in the playing XI, former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis asked the Pakistani batter to have an ‘honest’ conversation with coach Mike Hesson. Du Plessis reckons Hesson would be able to help Babar come out of the slump.

‘Little bit behind in terms of strike rates’

"We have known Babar as one of the world’s best players for a very long time. I think the game of T20 cricket has moved so fast forward into strike rates that he’s found himself a little bit behind in terms of strike rates,” Du Plessis said on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show.

“If you’re Mike Hesson, you’re trying to find the best way to introduce him into the game. On tricky surfaces, there is a role for someone to play in the 120-130 strike rate. Hesson would have thought, ‘How can I get the best out of Babar Azam?’ The game has moved too far forward to be at 120-130. Now, you need to be 160 to 190 to 200-plus for you to maximise that first six,” he added.

Can PAK Edge ENG?

It will not be easy for Pakistan as England are a team high-on-confidence after the win against Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 game. It would be interesting to see where Babar slots in the batting order. For the unversed, he did was demoted in the batting order against Namibia in Pakistan's must-win final group-stage game.

