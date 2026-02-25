Babar Azam Used by Mike Hesson as 'Insurance Policy'; Michael Vaughan Claims After England Edge Pakistan in T20 WC Super 8 Clash

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam has not been in the best of form with the bat and hence it was expected that he became the talking point after England beat Pakistan in Super 8 clash on Tuesday. Babar scored a scratchy 25 off 24 balls. In fact, during the course of his knock, he never looked at ease and could not find momentum as well.

Over the past few days, Babar's batting order has been hotly-debated. While coach Mike Hesson had earlier said that Babar's strike rate is low and hence he is not best suited to play bin the powerplay. But on Tuesday, after Pakistan lost a couple of early wickets, Babar was trusted to steady the ship inside the powerplay.

‘Using him as an insurance policy’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan credited Pakistan coach Mike Hesson for using Babar well. Vaughan claimed Hesson used him like an ‘insurance policy’.

Advertisement

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said, "I admire overseas coaches that go and coach in Pakistan because I can only imagine what’s going on."

"But Babar Azam himself, I think Mike Hesson has dealt with it brilliantly because he clearly has to play Babar Azam, and he’s using him as an insurance policy. You lose two wickets; he’s your insurance. He comes in at number four, and he can just play.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Italy Cricket Marred By Sexual Assault Allegations After Historic T20 WC

Pakistan Out of T20 WC 2026?