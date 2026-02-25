Colombo Weather, SL vs NZ, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain to Play Spoilsport During New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Today?

SL vs NZ, Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand lock horns with home favourites Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. It is a crucial game for both sides as they are looking to clinch the final spot left from the Group for a semi-final berth. After getting the better of Pakistan, England became the first team to seal themselves a berth in the semis.

New Zealand's first Super 8 game was washed out, while Sri Lanka lost against England. For SL, it is a must-win. In case SL lose - they would be out of the marquee event. Interesting to see the changes Sri Lanka and New Zealand make to their playing XI from the last game.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Eyes would certainly be on the skies as the match is taking place in Colombo. There are possibilities of rain, but it will not wash out the game. There may be a couple of spells of light rain at best. There’s only a 25% chance of rain and just a 1% chance of thunderstorms. Apart from that, it is expected to be overcast and cloudy. Cloud cover is expected to be low at 27%, which should make make the playing conditions comfortable for the players.

SL vs NZ Predicted XI

NZ Probable XI: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

