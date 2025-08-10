'He Was Hailed As The Greatest': Ex-India Bowling Coach Defends Jasprit Bumrah's Workload, Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of Cricket Fans And Experts

Despite India winning the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Jasprit Bumrah finds himself in a perfect scrutiny owing to issues related to his workload. India did manage to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series by a margin of 2-2 and stunned England in their own backyard. Ben Stokes' England were the favourites to defeat an inexperienced and young Indian side who were without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Mohammed Siraj became the biggest talking point of the series, who bowled more than 1000 deliveries across all the five Test matches. Siraj ended the series with 23 wickets. Mohammed Siraj playing all the five Test matches of the series and bowling close to 200 overs in the series has allowed several critics to raise questions on Jasprit Bumrah and his workload.

Bharat Arun Defends Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will go down as one of the greats of the game, and there are no questions about it. Bumrah on many occasions has won India games from very crucial positions. Before the start of the India vs England Test series, it was well established that Bumrah will play only three Test matches, but now, his workload is being questioned.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun came to Bumrah's rescue and called out the double standards of fans and experts who had once hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest of all time.

"It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back, he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia, and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took. Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense," said the former India bowling coach.

All Eyes on Bumrah's Fitness