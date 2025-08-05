BCCI To Introduce New Policy For The All-Format Players Of The Indian Cricket Team Amid Never-Ending Debate Around Workload Management: Reports

India created history at The Oval, in the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, by registering their narrowest-ever victory in Test cricket. India defeated England by six wickets to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Both India and England registered two wins each in the recently concluded Test series, and they have now stormed into the top three of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 standings. The Shubman Gill-led side defied all odds and denied England their series win at The Oval.

The Indian team went through some monumental changes after the happenings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this year. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin walked away from the longest format of the game, and Shubman Gill was appointed as the skipper of the Indian Test team. England are yet to defeat India on their home soil since 2018.

BCCI Likely To Take Big Call On Three-Format Players

Since the start of his stint as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir has always endorsed the idea of unity in the team and individuals not being treated as stars. The India vs England Test series ending in a draw didn't have any significant impact in the way in which the team management wants the players to function, and the BCCI might formulate a new policy to restrict players from picking and choosing matches.

'There have been discussions, and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all-format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in near future. It doesn't mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window, but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers' workload needs to be managed,' said a source close to the BCCI, as quoted by PTI.

India To Host West Indies In October