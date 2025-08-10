Michael Clarke Hits Out At Jasprit Bumrah's Critics, Hails Indian Pace Attack's Efforts In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

Updated 10 August 2025 at 12:56 IST
IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ending in a 2-2 Draw Is No Less Than a Victory for India. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ending in a 2-2 draw is no less than a victory for a young and inexperienced Indian Test side that was being led by Shubman Gill for the very first time. England were considered as the favourites to win the series, considering the fact that India were without the services of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma, but the manner in which the team fought will be remembered by generations to come.
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah playing just three matches in the India vs England series was a well-established fact. Bumrah has had his own struggles with injuries, and hence the Indian team management tries to monitor his workload. Bumrah missing the last Test match of the series, which was a do-or-die affair, did not go down well with many fans and experts of the game. Coincidentally, India did not win a single match on the tour in which Bumrah played.
Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also said that he was surprised with the BCCI and the team management giving frequent breaks to the pacer. Now, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has come to Bumrah's defence, and he has said that having Bumrah's services makes any side better.
"To win the last match and level the series. Wow! Phenomenal, absolutely brilliant. And the other thing as well. Bumrah didn’t play the two Test matches that India won. And I do believe, and I don’t think anybody would say differently, any team with Bumrah in it is a better team. But to be able to win those two matches without him, that bowling attack deserves a lot of credit," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.
After playing three Test matches in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, there is a lot of suspense around Jasprit Bumrah and his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup. Bumrah did miss the Oval Test in order to manage his workload, and it remains to be seen if the Indian selectors pick him up for the Asia Cup, which is to be played in September this year.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 10 August 2025 at 12:56 IST