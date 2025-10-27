BAN vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Bangladesh And West Indies Lock Horns In Series Opener

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I: West Indies are in dire need to get some form back as they aren't winning enough games across formats. The Caribbean team will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. West Indies, for the past few years, have been nothing but dominant in the shortest international format, and they will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

The West Indies lost the three-match ODI series to Bangladesh 2-1. Interestingly, both Bangladesh and West Indies haven't had the greatest of times while playing the T20I format recently, and they will like to turn their fortunes around.

Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025

At what time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I start?

The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST

Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The 1st BAN vs WI T20I will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match in India?

The 1st BAN vs WI T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website

What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I?