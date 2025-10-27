Updated 27 October 2025 at 12:09 IST
BAN vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Bangladesh And West Indies Lock Horns In Series Opener
Bangladesh recently defeated West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will now be followed by a three-match T20I series which will be played between both these two sides
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I: West Indies are in dire need to get some form back as they aren't winning enough games across formats. The Caribbean team will lock horns with Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. West Indies, for the past few years, have been nothing but dominant in the shortest international format, and they will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.
The West Indies lost the three-match ODI series to Bangladesh 2-1. Interestingly, both Bangladesh and West Indies haven't had the greatest of times while playing the T20I format recently, and they will like to turn their fortunes around.
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will be played on Monday, October 27, 2025
At what time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I start?
- The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST
Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?
- The 1st BAN vs WI T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?
- The 1st BAN vs WI T20I will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I match in India?
- The 1st BAN vs WI T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website
What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I?
- West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie
- Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
