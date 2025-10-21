Updated 21 October 2025 at 12:40 IST
BAN vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Bangladesh Look To Win Series Against West Indies
Bangladesh are locking horns with West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Bangladesh had defeated West Indies in the first ODI of the series
Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Bangladesh are hosting the Caribbean team for six white-ball matches, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. The Hasan Miraz-led side will look to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ongoing three-match ODI series.
Bangladesh had defeated West Indies by 74 runs in the first ODI of the series. Bangladesh's leggie Rishad Hossain left the West Indies stunned as he claimed a six-wicket haul in the series opener. The Caribbean team, led by Shai Hope, will look to put their best foot forward and deny Bangladesh their outright series win.
Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?
- The 2nd BAN vs WI ODI match will be played on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
At what time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI start?
- The 2nd BAN vs WI ODI match will get underway at 1 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST
Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?
- The 2nd BAN vs WI ODI match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?
- The 2nd BAN vs WI ODI will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India
Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match in India?
- The 2nd BAN vs WI ODI will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website
What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI?
- Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nurul Hasan (w), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
- West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ackeem Auguste, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Amir Jangoo
