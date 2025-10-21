India Benefit From Bangladesh's Defeat Against Sri Lanka In ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Here's How The 'Women In Blue' Can Qualify For Semis

The ongoing 2025 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup isn't going as per plan for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India. After a heartbreaking loss against England in their previous game, India have no option but to win their remaining two games against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

India have lost three consecutive games, against South Africa, Australia, and England. The 'Women in Blue' now need to put their best foot forward before their remaining two games.

India Gain From Bangladesh's Loss Against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh, courtesy of their loss against Sri Lanka, have given India a big relief as far as their semi-final qualification hopes are concerned. Bangladesh succumbed to a heartbreaking defeat as they lost to Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Bangladesh needed 203 runs to win against Sri Lanka, but they managed to score only 195 runs in their quota of 50 overs. The Nigar Sultana-led side are now the first team to get officially eliminated from the race to the semifinals.

Bangladesh were well on their way to chase down 203 runs, but they suddenly crumbled under pressure and lost their last five wickets in a span of just six runs. "From the beginning I think it was our game. Me and Sharmin were batting well. Momentum shifted when she went off with cramp. We kept losing our wickets at crucial moments. We've been playing three games like this. Heartbreaking definitely," said Nigar Sultana.

India currently have four points from five matches, and they play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their last two league stage matches. If India had managed to win only one of their last four games, they would've been dependent on other results, but Bangladesh's elimination from the World Cup has cleared their path even further.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team now needs to beat only New Zealand in their next match to officially qualify for the semis. Prior to the Sri Lanka game, Bangladesh's Net Run Rate was better than India, but now this isn't the case anymore as Nigar Sultana's side has already been eliminated.

India To Lock Horns With New Zealand Next