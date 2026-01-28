Bangladesh Accuse ICC of Being 'Unfair' Amid T20 WC Crisis; ‘They Changed Our Schedule Suddenly...'

T20 World Cup 2026: In an-all fresh controversy, the Bangladesh U-19 team, who are out of the ongoing World Cup have accused the International Cricket Council of being ‘unfair’. They have criticised the ICC for an unfair travel schedule. The accusations were made after the team failed to make it to the semi-final stage.

‘BCB actually paid for an internal flight out’

“More than the approach, I think our calculations were lacking [against England and India]. But this [travel schedule] is something I want to highlight, even if people think I’m making excuses,” game development coordinator Habibul Bashar told The Daily Star.

There is no doubt that Bashar, a former cricketer himself, has made a valid point. It is true that Bangladesh had to travel a lot and rain too played it's part. Bashar was pointing at the two warm-up games – against Pakistan and Scotland – were scheduled to be played in Masvingo and Harare - cities 4 hours apart. The players had to travel by bus as the ICC had not arranged for team travel, like they usually do.

Advertisement

“To avoid the boys getting too tired before the India match, the BCB actually paid for an internal flight out of its own pocket because the bus journey was too long and direct flights were scarce," Bashar added.

“The schedule was very unfair to us. During the initial schedule, we were supposed to play two of our warm-up matches in Masvingo and travel to Bulawayo, which is a four-hour drive, for our opening two group-stage matches. Later, they [ICC] suddenly changed the schedule, and it meant we had to play two of our warm-up games at different venues, travelling back and forth,” Bashar added further.

Advertisement