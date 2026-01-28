Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Noise is Just a Smokescreen to Hide Their Cricketing Decline

ICC T20 World Cup: Not long ago, the Pakistan cricket team lost against India in the T20 Asia Cup on three consecutive Sundays. The matches garnered a lot of viewership, but the bottom line was - Pakistan could not win a single game out of the three they played against India. A few months before that debacle, the Pakistan team was humiliated in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

It is clear that this Pakistan cricket team is nowhere near India's standards and hence the Pakistan Cricket Board making all the boycott noise about the T20 World Cup 2026 game in Colombo is merely a smokescreen to hide their cricketing decline.

PCB Trying to Hide Their Decline

The schedule was released long back by the International Cricket Council and if they were serious about their principles, they'd have acted months ago. Creating such a pandemonium now is coming across as as a case with no substance. PCB lacks depth, planning and execution and an unnecessary boycott will only expose their vulnerabilities like never-before. Now, if Pakistan actually go on to forfeit the game against India on February 15, they could be penalised heavily by the ICC.

Life Doesn't Stop, PCB

If the PCB play the forfeit card against India, their cricket could very well be over. Their action will not stop the ICC ecosystem in any which way. The PCB heavily depends on ICC's funds to run cricket in their bankrupt country and hence one feels the forfeit could act like the last nail in the coffin for PCB. Interesting to see what eventually happens.

