Updated 28 January 2026 at 12:27 IST
'We Are Ready to Take Off': Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan, PCB Brutally Over Creating ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Crisis
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Iceland Cricket is the latest to take a jibe at Pakistan and their cricketing board over creating ICC T20 World Cup 2026 crisis.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With Pakistan Cricket Board creating much fuss around the upcoming T20 World Cup, Iceland Cricket has now become the latest to mock them. For the unversed, the PCB has sought time till Friday before making their final announcement. In a witty tweet from Iceland Cricket, they have urged Pakistan to decide upon their participation as soon as possible.
‘We are ready to take off’
Iceland Cricket claims that they are ready to replace Pakistan. On a lighter note, it also claims that the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get the side to Colombo. And finally, it reveals that their opening batter is an insomniac.
The tweet read: "We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"
Advertisement
This is not the first time, in fact, Iceland Cricket had jumped into the fiasco a couple of days ago as well. Back then, they took a sly dig at PCB for failing to make a final decision after they announced following Bangladesh out of the tournament.
Advertisement
What Will PCB do?
Honestly, the PCB is playing with fire. They do not have any legit grounds to protest on and hence dragging the matter would only hurt them in the longer run as such posturing may go down well with their voters, but it will not impress the ICC at all.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 12:17 IST