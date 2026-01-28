'We Are Ready to Take Off': Iceland Cricket Troll Pakistan, PCB Brutally Over Creating ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Crisis

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With Pakistan Cricket Board creating much fuss around the upcoming T20 World Cup, Iceland Cricket has now become the latest to mock them. For the unversed, the PCB has sought time till Friday before making their final announcement. In a witty tweet from Iceland Cricket, they have urged Pakistan to decide upon their participation as soon as possible.

‘We are ready to take off’

Iceland Cricket claims that they are ready to replace Pakistan. On a lighter note, it also claims that the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get the side to Colombo. And finally, it reveals that their opening batter is an insomniac.

The tweet read: "We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"

This is not the first time, in fact, Iceland Cricket had jumped into the fiasco a couple of days ago as well. Back then, they took a sly dig at PCB for failing to make a final decision after they announced following Bangladesh out of the tournament.

What Will PCB do?