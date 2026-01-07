Bangladesh And ICC At Loggerheads? BCB Refutes Claims Of Global Cricketing Body Turning Down Request Of Shifting T20 WC Games Out Of India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has dismissed reports that the International Cricket Council has issued an ultimatum requiring them to either participate in the T20 World Cup in India or risk losing points. The development came after BCB had requested the ICC to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing safety and security concerns.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Issues Response After ICC Claims

BCB has now issued a statement citing that they have received a communication from the ICC and are working with cricket's governing body towards a solution. As reported by the Cricbuzz, BCB said, "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team's matches.

“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event.”

The report also stated that the BCB president, Aminul Islam, is scheduled to have a meeting with his directors on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast After Mustafizur Rahman Fiasco

The turmoil started after BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman amid the ongoing tension between the two countries. Bangladesh has issued an official communication in which they have ordered an immediate suspension of all IPL-related coverage for an indefinite period.

According to the statement, the decision has been taken in the public interest and has been sanctioned by the relevant authority.

