Captain Alyssa Healy Outlines Strategy As Australia Seek To Retain Women's World Cup Trophy: "We Stay Composed Under Pressure"
Australia will take on New Zealand in the second match of the Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1.
Women's World Cup 2025: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy exuded confidence before starting their title defence campaign at the Women's World Cup 2025.
Australia will lock horns against New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Wednesday, October 1. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.
Australia Aim To Win Eighth Women's WC Title
The Aussies have won the most numbers of Women's World Cup titles, having won the tournament seven times. Australia won their first Women's World Cup title in 1978. Following that, they clinched wins in 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, and 2022.
In the final match of the 2022 Women's World Cup, Australia clinched a 71-run victory over England to win the title for the seventh time.
While speaking on JioStar, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy said that she is focused on leading her side in the ICC event. The skipper further added that she is driven for success.
The wicketkeeper-batter took pride and said that every other team wants to beat them, but they are composed for the tournament.
"I am focused on the job at hand, and that is to lead the side to an ODI World Cup. I do not take it for granted, but I'm driven for success in this tournament, so it is an interesting balance. Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we stay composed under pressure and fight back when our backs are against the wall. That is how we wrestle the momentum back in our favour," Alyssa Healy said on JioStar.
Australia Come Into Women's WC After Beating India In ODIs
Before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025, Australia clinched a 2-1 ODI series win over India. The win in the ODI series will help the Aussies ahead of the prestigious ICC event.
The Women's World Cup 2025 began on Tuesday, September 30. In the opening fixture, India took on Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
The final match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, November 2. However, the venue of the match is yet to be decided.
