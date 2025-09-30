Michael Clarke Urges BCCI To Change Stance After R Ashwin's Sydney Thunder Move In BBL: 'I Am Hoping There’s A Possibility'

R Ashwin becomes the first male Indian cricketer to have signed for a Big Bash League team. The former CSK and Indian spinner will be seen donning the Sydney Thunder jersey next season as he signed a two-year deal with the BBL side.

Michael Clarke Makes BBL Plea To BCCI

Currently, BCCI doesn't allow contracted Indian players to take part in other franchise leagues apart from the IPL. Ashwin had already retired from international cricket during the Australia tour and had also hung up his boots from IPL to pave the way for his BBL entry. Female Indian players have participated in the WBBL, but male cricketers cannot participate in other cricketing leagues.

Michael Clarke believes Ashwin's participation will open the door for more Indian cricketers for the BBL, and the BCCI could rethink their strategy. The former Australian captain said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast,“Ravi [Ashwin] has been an amazing player for India and in the IPL, and he’s done a lot for the game. So, I think to have him come and now play in Australian domestic league, the BBL, I am hoping it opens the door not only if you retire from playing for India and now come and play, I am hoping there’s a possibility somehow, say there’s a player who’s not involved in the Indian Test series but the BBL is on. I am hoping the BCCI will slowly open that door so the players can keep playing cricket."

R Ashwin Registered Himself For ILT20 Auction