Michael Clarke Urges BCCI To Change Stance After R Ashwin's Sydney Thunder Move In BBL: 'I Am Hoping There’s A Possibility'
Sydney Thunder announced the arrival of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Big Bash League franchise, and it marked a historical moment in Indian cricket.
R Ashwin becomes the first male Indian cricketer to have signed for a Big Bash League team. The former CSK and Indian spinner will be seen donning the Sydney Thunder jersey next season as he signed a two-year deal with the BBL side.
Michael Clarke Makes BBL Plea To BCCI
Currently, BCCI doesn't allow contracted Indian players to take part in other franchise leagues apart from the IPL. Ashwin had already retired from international cricket during the Australia tour and had also hung up his boots from IPL to pave the way for his BBL entry. Female Indian players have participated in the WBBL, but male cricketers cannot participate in other cricketing leagues.
Michael Clarke believes Ashwin's participation will open the door for more Indian cricketers for the BBL, and the BCCI could rethink their strategy. The former Australian captain said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast,“Ravi [Ashwin] has been an amazing player for India and in the IPL, and he’s done a lot for the game. So, I think to have him come and now play in Australian domestic league, the BBL, I am hoping it opens the door not only if you retire from playing for India and now come and play, I am hoping there’s a possibility somehow, say there’s a player who’s not involved in the Indian Test series but the BBL is on. I am hoping the BCCI will slowly open that door so the players can keep playing cricket."
R Ashwin Registered Himself For ILT20 Auction
Earlier, Ashwin had also registered himself for the ILT20 auction and set a base price of USD 120,000, the highest category. The auction will be held in Dubai on October 1. Should he receive a bid, he will be seen participating in his first cricket league after IPL. ILT20 is generally held between the first week of December and the first week of January. So it is expected to clash with BBL and Ashwin could also miss the first few matches as the Australian T20 tournament will kick off on December 14.
