Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Breaks Silence After Asia Cup Debacle, Accepts Responsibility: 'This Will Hurt Me For A Long Time'

Bangladesh encountered a disappointing Asia Cup 2025 as they failed to reach the final. India defended their title successfully in Dubai on Sunday and lifted a record-breaking 9th Asia Cup title.

Bangladesh came through unscathed through the group stage, as they got the better of Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. They advanced to the Super 4s as group toppers and defeated Sri Lanka again to set the tone. But they lost to India and needed to win their last Super 4s encounter to secure a place in the final.

Litton Das Apologises After Asia Cup Debacle

But despite a superior bowling performance, they lost the match by a mere 11 runs, ending their hopes in the tournament. Captain Litton Das issued an apology to the fans and insisted they will bounce back very soon. Litton couldn't take part in the last two games due to an injury and has also been ruled out of the upcoming Afghanistan series.

He posted on Facebook, "We gave our best as a team in the Asia Cup 2025. Our ultimate goal was to reach the final and win it, but unfortunately, we couldn't achieve that. As a team, we sincerely apologize to all the passionate supporters of Bangladesh.

"On a personal note, missing the last two games due to injury was heartbreaking. I also won't be able to take part in the upcoming Afghanistan series because of the same reason. I tried my best to recover, but couldn't — and this will hurt me for a long time.

"Finally, a big thank you to each and every one of you for the overwhelming support throughout the tournament. As athletes, we are truly privileged to have the best supporters in the world. Hopefully, we'll be able to give back what you truly deserve very soon."

Soumya Sarkar Returned To Bangladesh T20I Squad

Bangladesh announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. In the absence of Litton, Jaker Ali continues to lead the side. He captained Bangladesh in the last two matches in the Asia Cup 2025. Soumya Sarkar has returned to the squad after missing the tri-nation T20I series earlier.