ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India's Squad, Schedule And Fixtures

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are all set to start the Women's World Cup campaign from September 30, 2025. The World Cup will jointly be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 'Women in Blue' will fancy their chances of winning the ODI World Cup for the first time, courtesy of the fact that they get to play the tournament in front of their home crowd. India recently hosted Alyssa Healy's Australia in a three-match ODI series which they lost 2-1.

Despite losing to Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur's India showed glimpses of brilliance. India will be breathing a sigh of relief, considering the fact that vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been in some good form lately. In the three-match ODI series that India played, Mandhana scored a total of 300 runs at an average of 100.00 and with a strike rate of 138.25. Kranti Gaud too delivered some impeccable bowling performances with 5 wickets from the three ODI matches and conceded just 139 runs.

Here's India's Schedule For ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

September 30, 2025: India vs Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati from 3 PM IST

October 5, 2025: India vs Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 3 PM IST

October 9, 2025: India vs South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 3 PM IST

October 12, 2025: India vs Australia at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 3 PM IST

October 19, 2025: India vs England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore from 3 PM IST

October 23, 2025: India vs New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 3 PM IST

October 26, 2025: India vs Bangladesh at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai from 3 PM IST

Here's A Look At India's Squad For ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani

