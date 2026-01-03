India Tour Of Bangladesh Runs Into Hot Waters Amid Political Unrest, BCCI Yet To Confirm Participation: Report

India's tour of Bangladesh could face a major hindrance amid the ongoing political tension between two countries. Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a jam packed home schedule on Friday including a six-match white ball series against India in August-September.

It has now been reported that BCCI might pull the plug from taking part in a series on Bangladeshi soil. Recently Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI communicated to the three times IPL winner. A BCCI source confirmed to Indian Express that the tour might be in jeopardy as they still need the central government's approval to go ahead with the plan.

“We didn’t travel to Bangladesh last year too, BCB had issued their international calendar, but it looks doubtful, as we need Indian government approval to play in any other country. As far as the T20I World Cup is concerned, Bangladesh will play as per the scheduled games in India."

