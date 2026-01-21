PCB Makes Lame Last-Minute Appeal to ICC Backing BCB's Stance of Not Playing T20 World Cup in India: REPORT

T20 World Cup 2026: The Pakistan Cricket Board has from nowhere jumped into the T20 World Cup 2026 crisis featuring Bangladesh.

In a bid to show support to Bangladesh Cricket Board's stance of not playing their T20 WC games in India, the PCB wrote to the governing body stating that it supports BCB's move.

As per ESPNCricinfo, PCB also copied the members of the ICC Board in it.

As per the same report, the apex cricketing body has called a Board meeting on January 21y to address the matter of the BCB asking for Bangladesh's matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka.

It cannot be confirmed if the ICC called for the meeting due to PCB's last-minute nudge.