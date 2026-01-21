'No Answer': Bangladesh's Hindu Captain Litton Das Sheepishly Responds to T20 World Cup Crisis

T20 World Cup 2026: With the International Cricket Council upping the ante on Bangladesh Cricket Board after their bizarre proposal of a group swap, Litton Das has reacted to this snowballing crisis.

The Bangladeshi Hindu captain avoided answering a question related to the T20 World Cup 2026 controversy claiming that it is not safe for him to do so.

In fact, he went on to show uncertainty over Bangladesh's participation in the mega event.

‘Are you sure we are going to play’

"Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer," said Litton after a Bangladesh Premier League game.

It would be interesting what finally happens as the BCB has been given an ultimatum by the ICC to respond by January 21.

‘We will not accept those conditions’

Meanwhile, the BCB is still being adamant about the entire scenario. Bangladesh government's sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, made it clear that the Bangladesh Cricket team will not travel to India under any condition.

"I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place. If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," Nazrul told reporters.

For the unversed, Bangladesh are placed in Group C which features England, Italy, West Indies and Nepal.