'We Are Relieved: BCB Issues First Response After They Escape ICC Punishment Over T20 World Cup Boycott

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 won't meet with a consequence, the ICC has confirmed. Bangladesh Cricket Board requested ICC to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. But the ICC rejected their plea and replaced them with Scotland for the showpiece event.

BCB Breaks Silence After ICC Statement

It was mooted that BCB would be getting a severe punishment, but ICC's statement has now eased the pressure on them. World cricket's governing body stated that they Bangladesh won't be the subject of financial or other penalties and no sanctions to be imposed on them. The ICC reiterated that Bangladesh will get to host a tournament before 2031.

BCB vice-president Faruque Ahmed insisted they are relieved after ICC's decision came to light. He told Cricbuzz, "I think we are relieved (as no financial penalty was sanctioned) considering there were lots of things floating in the air after we refused to travel to India to take part in the World Cup.

“There were several sanctions and penalties that could have come our way, and those have been stopped. Additionally, since we couldn't play in the World Cup, there is a possibility of financial loss. They might not recover that directly in a financial sense, but perhaps we can host some events here - for example, the Women's World Cup.”

PCB, BCB And OCC Had A Meeting

This official announcement confirmed what had transpired over the past several days as ICC had started backchannel talks. The PCB, BCB, and ICC had engaged in intense negotiations throughout the previous week, aiming to persuade Pakistan to withdraw its boycott threat.

