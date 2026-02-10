Updated 10 February 2026 at 13:11 IST
Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Ambition Set For A Huge Blow, Wanindu Hasaranga Likely To Miss Remainder Of Tournament: Report
Star Sri Lankan spinner Waninu Hasaranga could be ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 after he sustained a hamstring injury against Ireland.
Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup title dream has taken a huge hit despite their convincing win over Ireland in Colombo. Star spinner Waninu Hasaranga could be ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after he sustained a hamstring injury in the last game. Despite the injury, the right -arm spinner continued to bowl and derailed the Irish batting lineup with a three-wicket haul.
As per Sri Lankan media reports, Hasaranga is set for another injury layoff and Sri Lanka are likely to make a replacement request to the ICC. Hasaranga's persistent injury concerns have marred his career throughout, and a grade 3 muscle tear also cost him a place in the 2023 World Cup squad.
Legspinner Dushan Hemantha could be brought in as Hasaranga's replacement. Hasaranga appeared to hurt his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries against Ireland. But he decided to continue after a consultation with the physio but didn't look in proper rhythm as he couldn't even continue his entire follow-through. His absence will definitely be a massive dent to Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup ambitions.
