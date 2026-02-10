Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Ambition Set For A Huge Blow, Wanindu Hasaranga Likely To Miss Remainder Of Tournament: Report

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup title dream has taken a huge hit despite their convincing win over Ireland in Colombo. Star spinner Waninu Hasaranga could be ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after he sustained a hamstring injury in the last game. Despite the injury, the right -arm spinner continued to bowl and derailed the Irish batting lineup with a three-wicket haul.

As per Sri Lankan media reports, Hasaranga is set for another injury layoff and Sri Lanka are likely to make a replacement request to the ICC. Hasaranga's persistent injury concerns have marred his career throughout, and a grade 3 muscle tear also cost him a place in the 2023 World Cup squad.

