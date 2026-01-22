Bangladesh Cricketers Set to Meet National Sports Adviser in Wake of ICC vs BCB Standoff Over T20 World Cup Participation: REPORT

T20 World Cup 2026: After no final understanding between the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board was reached on Wednesday (January 21), the apex cricketing body has extended the ultimatum by 24 hours. But all said and done, things do not look bright.

With time running out fast, a Cricbuzz report claims that the cricketers are set to meet Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul today before taking a final call. The mneeting is scheduled to take place at 3:00 PM IST.

What's The Solution?

During the meeting, the players are expected to speak their heart out over what they think of the crisis and what should be done. It is understood that most players understand the importance of the tournament and want to feature in it. Bangladeshi cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto has gone on record expressing his desire to feature in the mega event in India next month. Claiming that he doesn't really know what is happening behind the curtains, he showed hope and believed that the issue would eventually be resolved.

On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Litton Das sounded uncertain about the entire situation.

ICC Not Ready to Budge

The Bangladesh Cricket Board requested a swap of their group as they did not want to play their matches in India due to the political tensions with India. But, the ICC has remained adamant, not ready to give into BCB's bizarre wish. The apex cricketing body has made their stance clear time and time again.