Bangladesh Face Setback As Batter Towhid Hridoy Expected To Miss 2nd T20I Against Afghanistan: Report
Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy is likely to miss the upcoming second T20I clash against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy is likely to miss the upcoming second T20I match of the series against Afghanistan, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Friday, October 3.
Towhid Hridoy Doubtful For Upcoming 2nd T20I Against Afghanistan
According to a report from Cricbuzz, Towhid Hridoy is doubtful for the upcoming second T20I match of the three-match series due to a fever.
Towhid Hridoy also missed the first T20I match of the series due to a fever.
A Bangladesh team official confirmed that Towhid Hridoy's availability is still not confirmed for the second T20I match of the series. The official confirmed that Towhid Hridoy is having antibiotics but still hasn't recovered.
"Not sure about the game (Hridoy's availability in second T20I against Afghanistan). He is having antibiotics and still unwell but better than what he was two days back or yesterday," the team official said to Cricbuzz on Friday, October 3.
Bangladesh's physician, Debashish Chowdhury, said that currently, Towhid Hridoy is feeling weak, but the fever is gone.
"I have spoken with them and learnt that he (Hridoy) is better than before but at the same time you have to understand that even if your fever is gone, you can be weak and if that is the case he might not make it for the 2nd game," Debashish Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh Clinch Four-Wicket Win Over Afghanistan In 1st T20I
In the first match of the series, Bangladesh clinched a stunning four-wicket win over Afghanistan on October 2.
Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon was named the 'Player of the Match' after playing a 54-run knock from 37 balls at a strike rate of 145.95. Parvez hammered three fours and three sixes during his time on the crease.
Bangladesh bowlers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain's two-wicket hauls restricted Afghanistan to 151/9 in the second inning.
In the second inning, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon's 109-run opening partnership helped Bangladesh clinch a four-wicket win.
