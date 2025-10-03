Republic World
Updated 3 October 2025 at 11:48 IST

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul's Little Girl Fan Wins Internet During 1st Test Between Ind-WI in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium; Check Viral PIC

Ind vs WI: The first Test is going on in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, but the buzz is less and that rarely happens.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill fan
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill fan | Image: @RanaAhmad056
Ind vs WI: The ongoing first Test between India and West Indies is not generating a lot of interest and there could be multiple reasons for it. On Day 2 of the Test in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, a little girl fan is stealing all the limelight. The little girl, who appears to be a KL Rahul and Shubman Gill fan can be seen holding a placard that reads "I Love (in heart-shaped emoji) S. Gill KL Rahul".

ALSO READ: What Happens to Virat Kohli if RCB is Sold Ahead of IPL 2026?

The adorable moment where the little girl fan holds the placard was on air and that is now receiving love and attention on social space. The two cricketers - Gill and Rahul - were batting in the middle when she was shown on-air. 

Little Munchkin Lights up X

Meanwhile, India are in total control of the ongoing first Test on Day 2. 

Rahul Hits Hundred

KL Rahul rose to the occasion, smashing yet another century. His run at the top of the order has been brilliant. He looks good to carry on for more against the lacklustre West Indies attack. His century featured 12 boundaries. This was Rahul's 10th Test century. Rahul has got a home Test century after 26 innings. 

ALSO READ: Dhruv Jurel Equals MS Dhoni's Unique Keeping Record In Tests

At lunch on Day 2, India are 218 for three and have a lead of 56 runs. Captain Gill is batting on 50, he would look to convert this into a three-figure score as India would now look to avoid batting in the fourth innings. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 3 October 2025 at 11:11 IST

