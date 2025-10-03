Shubman Gill, KL Rahul's Little Girl Fan Wins Internet During 1st Test Between Ind-WI in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium; Check Viral PIC

Ind vs WI: The ongoing first Test between India and West Indies is not generating a lot of interest and there could be multiple reasons for it. On Day 2 of the Test in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, a little girl fan is stealing all the limelight. The little girl, who appears to be a KL Rahul and Shubman Gill fan can be seen holding a placard that reads "I Love (in heart-shaped emoji) S. Gill KL Rahul".

The adorable moment where the little girl fan holds the placard was on air and that is now receiving love and attention on social space. The two cricketers - Gill and Rahul - were batting in the middle when she was shown on-air.

Little Munchkin Lights up X

Meanwhile, India are in total control of the ongoing first Test on Day 2.

Rahul Hits Hundred

KL Rahul rose to the occasion, smashing yet another century. His run at the top of the order has been brilliant. He looks good to carry on for more against the lacklustre West Indies attack. His century featured 12 boundaries. This was Rahul's 10th Test century. Rahul has got a home Test century after 26 innings.