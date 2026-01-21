Updated 21 January 2026 at 18:11 IST
Bangladesh Likely To Be Thrown Out Of T20 World Cup 2026, ICC Vows To Replace With Another Team: Report
Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Team would not be traveling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 matches due to security concerns.
T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday, January 21, chaired a high-level board meeting to decide on the current situation where the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send their team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 group stage matches due to security reasons.
The high-level meeting was attended by the ICC chairperson, Jay Shah, and the directors of all full member countries.
Bangladesh Likely To Be Replaced By Another Team In T20 World Cup 2026
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, ICC stood firm on their decision and informed BCB that if Bangladesh refuses to travel to India for their group stage matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, then they will be replaced by another team at the upcoming extravagant tournament.
The firm decision was taken by the cricket administrative board after a vote, where the majority of the ICC Board was in favour of having a replacement.
ICC has given the BCB one more day to decide on their stance of not traveling to India for the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage matches.
Published On: 21 January 2026 at 17:58 IST