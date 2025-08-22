Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India To Lift Asia Cup 2025: 'Can Dominate Asia Once Again'

The countdown for the Asia Cup 2025 has started. BCCI recently announced a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Virender Sehwag backs Team India To Win Asia Cup

India are the designated host for the Asia Cup, but the tournament will be held in the UAE in a hybrid format as Pakistan will also take part in the competition. Men In Blue are the reigning champions of the Asia Cup and will start as one of the favourites when they kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on September 14.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes India can once again conquer Asia under Suryakumar's captaincy. During Sony Sports Network's 'RagRagMeinBharat' campaign, he said, “This Indian team has the right mix of youth and experience, and under Surya's fearless leadership, they can dominate Asia once again. His attacking mindset suits the T20 format perfectly, and if the team plays with the same intent, I have no doubt India can lift the trophy.”

“This campaign beautifully brings alive the heartbeat of Indian cricket. No matter which part of the country you belong to, when India plays, emotions unite us. I could feel that same passion in the film, and it's this connect that makes cricket so powerful.”

Eight teams have been divided into two groups and India have been pitted with Oman, Pakistan and UAE in Group A. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Fours, and the best two teams will be they vying for the trophy in the final.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.