Ex-NZ Cricketer Considers Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion A Sign Of India’s Robust Lineup: 'Got To Be Pretty Comfortable'

Ross Taylor, a former cricketer for New Zealand, has emphasised that keeping Shreyas Iyer is a key indicator of Team India having proper squad strength.

Keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer off India's squad for the Asia Cup has ignited questions among the fans. Despite putting up a splendid performance in white-ball cricket, the selectors have ignored them for the upcoming ACC tournament.

Ross Taylor Weighs In On Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion From India Squad

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer raised several questions about Team India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

Given his contributions to Team India and the IPL's Punjab Kings in white-ball cricket, Iyer becomes a hot commodity for the side.

Despite promising numbers and striking qualities, Shreyas Iyer was kept off the squad, which triggered chatter among fans and questions over the BCCI selectors' strategy.

Ross Taylor weighed in on Team India's call to keep Shreyas Iyer off the squad. He emphasised that keeping Iyer off the team would mean that the Indian side has comfortable depth.

“I haven’t seen the side yet, so can’t say. (But) When you can leave that type of quality out, you’ve got to be pretty comfortable with the depth of your squad,” Ross Taylor said to PTI.

Check Out India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The senior men's selection committee for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025.

With Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge, Shubman Gill has been roped in as a vice-captain for the tournament.

Team India has three openers — Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Gill — locked and loaded for action. Tilak Varma and SKY provide the balance, with Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh standing out as effective middle-order finishers.

Jitesh Sharma could help out well behind the wickets and with the bat, and all-rounder Axar Patel brings the experience.

In terms of the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah would spearhead India's pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana also being a part of it. The side also consists of spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

India begins its Asia Cup campaign against the UAE on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh