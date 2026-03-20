Bangladesh Players to BOYCOTT PSL 2026 Due to Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions? BCB Reacts to Report

PSL 2026: Bangladesh is now opting for a cautious approach due to the Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions. The question is will the Bangladesh government give clearance to it's players to play the PSL? Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had issued No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to six players - Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi). But now, things have changed.

‘We will seek permission from the government’

As per BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin, they will seek permission from the government before taking a final call.

"Of course, we will seek permission from the government before sending our cricketers for the PSL. Under normal circumstances, these things are not required. We provide clearance, they go, play, and return. But since the situation is not normal and there is a risk element concerning the players, obviously, we will discuss it with the government," BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin told Cricbuzz.

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“We will seek to know from the government whether it will be safe to travel or not, and based on that government decision, we will have to take the ultimate call on whether the players will go or not. Because it is not actually possible for us to understand the situation there,” he added.

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