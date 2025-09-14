How Can Bangladesh Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Super Four After Loss vs SL

Asia Cup 2025: Can Bangladesh qualify for the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after their loss against Sri Lanka? The Litton Das-led side got their campaign off to a good start with a convincing win over Hong Kong. But then, they were thrashed by the Lankans and now they find themselves in a critical spot when it comes to making the next round.

Can Bangladesh Qualify?

While it will not be easy for Bangladesh, it will not be beyond them as well as they lock horns with a spirited Afghanistan side. In Group B, Afghanistan are topping the table with after a solitary game. Bangladesh and Hong Kong are the only two teams that have played two games in the group. With one final game to go, Bangladesh know it is a do-or-die game, they have to win to keep their hopes alive.

Das knows that the next game they play is a must-win.

"I thought we lost the game in powerplay. Wicket was pretty good to bat on. 170-180 would've been a different game. On a good wicket if you score 140, you have to bowl and field well. We didn't do that. Do or die (against Afghanistan). Thanks to all our supporters. Wish they come again and watch our game," Das said after the loss vs SL.

What Tigers Need

Against the Afghanistan side, Bangladesh would need their batters to fire - that is something that has not happened.