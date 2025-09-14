Updated 14 September 2025 at 10:28 IST
Mohammed Shami Labels His Troubled Marriage With Wife Hasin Jahan as 'Biggest Mistake of Life'
Ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the star for the country in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but after that - injuries have kept him out.
Since his heroics in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami has not played a lot of cricket due to injuries. It is no secret that Shami has had a troubled marriage with Hasin Jahan and he has recently claimed that it is the ‘biggest mistake of his life’.
‘Biggest mistake of my life’
“Life teaches you many things. I admit it was the biggest mistake of my life. I don’t blame anybody, it was my fate," he said on 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
“It was really difficult, it pinches you. When you are playing at the highest level, you are forced to divide your focus. On one side, you are watching what is happening at home, and on the other side, you have to perform for the country. It puts you under immense pressure,” he explained.
“Nobody wants fights at home, especially when you are serving your country. I tried, but it depends on the other side as well," he said when asked if he tried resolving the matter.
Shami, One of The Best
Veteran pace bowler Shami has been prolific in the limited overs format for the country. Not many would know that he was fastest Indian to 100, 150, and 200 wickets in ODIs, the fastest to 50 wickets in Test matches after being the fastest to reach 100 wickets in Test matches as well, and holding the record for the most four-wicket hauls in Test cricket for an Indian bowler. It would be interesting to see when he returns to playing for the country.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 09:57 IST