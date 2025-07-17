Bangladesh Spinner Mahedi Hasan Scripts History After Breaking Harbhajan Singh's 13-Year-Old Feat In Sri Lanka

Updated 17 July 2025 at 23:48 IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Litton Das-led Bangladesh clinched a dominating eight-wicket triumph over Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Wednesday, July 16th.
With the win, Bangladesh clinched a 2-1 triumph over Sri Lanka in the T20I series. In the first match of the series, Sri Lanka sealed a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pallekele.
After conceding a defeat, Bangladesh made a solid comeback, clinching two back-to-back wins in the second and third matches of the series in Dambulla and Colombo.
ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test| Shubman Gill Advised To Make Double Changes In Manchester: 'Would Drop Nitish Reddy And...'
Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in the three-match T20I against Sri Lanka, with four scalps in just one game.
With his stupendous performance in Colombo, Mahedi Hasan scripted history as he secured the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in T20I in Colombo.
Previously, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh held the milestone with his 4/12 bowling figure against England in 2012 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood stands in the third place in the chart with a 4/16 figure against Sri Lanka in 2022 in Colombo. Meanwhile, Mahedi Hasan's teammate, Mustafizur Rahman, stands in the fifth place with a 4/21 figure against Sri Lanka in 2017 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
ALSO READ: Ryan ten Doeschate Sets Record Straight On Bumrah's Workload Management Citing Mohammed Siraj: 'We Often Take For Granted'
Mahedi Hasan made his T20I debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Following that, the 30-year-old played 58 T20Is and 56 innings, picking 53 wickets, at an economy rate of 6.70, and a bowling average of 24.83.
Not just with ball, but Mahedi Hasan also has an average number with the bat. The all-rounder has scored 368 runs in 41 innings.
In the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Bengal Tigers suffered a 2-1 series defeat against the hosts. On the other hand, in the red-ball series, Sri Lanka clinched it with a win in the second Test match over Bangladesh.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.