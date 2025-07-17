Bangladesh Spinner Mahedi Hasan Scripts History After Breaking Harbhajan Singh's 13-Year-Old Feat In Sri Lanka

Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan during the third T20I match against Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Litton Das-led Bangladesh clinched a dominating eight-wicket triumph over Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in the third T20I match of the series at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Wednesday, July 16th.

With the win, Bangladesh clinched a 2-1 triumph over Sri Lanka in the T20I series. In the first match of the series, Sri Lanka sealed a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pallekele.

After conceding a defeat, Bangladesh made a solid comeback, clinching two back-to-back wins in the second and third matches of the series in Dambulla and Colombo.

Mahedi Hasan Scrips History In Colombo

Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan became the highest wicket-taker in the three-match T20I against Sri Lanka, with four scalps in just one game.

With his stupendous performance in Colombo, Mahedi Hasan scripted history as he secured the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in T20I in Colombo.

Previously, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh held the milestone with his 4/12 bowling figure against England in 2012 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood stands in the third place in the chart with a 4/16 figure against Sri Lanka in 2022 in Colombo. Meanwhile, Mahedi Hasan's teammate, Mustafizur Rahman, stands in the fifth place with a 4/21 figure against Sri Lanka in 2017 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Mahedi Hasan's Numbers In T20Is

Mahedi Hasan made his T20I debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Following that, the 30-year-old played 58 T20Is and 56 innings, picking 53 wickets, at an economy rate of 6.70, and a bowling average of 24.83.

Not just with ball, but Mahedi Hasan also has an average number with the bat. The all-rounder has scored 368 runs in 41 innings.